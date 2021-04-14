Area dojo helps clean up the environment

NEOSHO, Mo. — A local martial arts school is teaching kids about more than just karate.

Payton Price, Baxster Springs Junior, said, “It brings like goodness to my heart seeing that we’re actually making the world a lot better and healthier.”

Payton Price is one of the 40 students from Goo’s Dojo that has participated in picking up trash in and around Neosho.

“Because over the years it’s been a lot bad at how much we use plastic so the little we can, it’s not much but it does make a bigger difference.”

Price learned to be one with yourself – and was taught that not just your mind and body need work.

“Since karate is mostly just fighting and stances and everything it’s mostly to like help you with your mind, body, and spirit so in order to like become one with that you need to become one with nature so that’s why we have to pick up and clean.”

It all started with his Sensei, Erron Wright. He saw that there needed to be a change in the community.

Erron Wright, Sensei, said, “I run and I run three miles a day most days but I counted 60 plastic bottles on my three mile run and so I was talking with the chamber of commerce and they had said you know sure that will be a great opportunity and a great need for our community.”

Those 60 bottles have since turned out to be 100,000 pounds of trash collected.

“A lot of bottles, and like just fast food and there was just interesting like poles just metal poles and pipes which is pretty cool, but weird at the same time like why would you throw that out on the side of the road but it was very interesting,” said Price.

It brought the students together to learn teamwork.

“For the people who are shy in the class it gives them more time to get to know each other and start making friends so they will feel welcomed and not like an outcast to the class.”

Wright hopes his students will think twice about littering and keep the environment clean.

“And not just cleaning that day but also them littering in the future i think it gives them a different perspective of litter around our world,” said Wright.

Goo’s Dojo will also take part in the Neosho Citywide Cleanup this Friday.