Area daycares falling on hard times due to pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — Ever since the covid-19 pandemic started many area daycares are struggling.

Struggling to pay workers, day cares in Joplin aren’t just waiting for kids to walk through their doors, they’re waiting to get paid.

April Anderson – Inchworm Academy Preschool and Daycare Owner/Director, said, “The state has taken a long time. I’ve had like three to four months to get, to pay. But the reason is, is because there’s such a volume of people that need help through the state subsidy.”

State subsidy pay is what helps the state of Missouri pay daycares. Paying a certain percentage of what the daycare charges. But we tots daycare center owner Marye Lallemand says with state offices working from home it creates challenges.

Marye Lallemand – Wee Tots Daycare Center Owner, said, “State offices are working from home, and they don’t have the recourses available like they would if they were in the office, so it’s detaining everything.”

Not only is this affecting staff, but it’s also affecting how many kids are in the daycare.

“We started out here with March 14th, we had 26 kids and we hold 28. By that Monday we were down to 15 or 14, and then now we’re down to 10,” said Anderson.

With low enrollment numbers, daycares like Inchworm need a change.

“It’s really hard on us, it’s really affected all of us.”

“I received an email maybe a month ago that there was new management over the health and senior services department, and that we will be seeing changes, so I’m just going to hold on a little while longer and hoping that’s true,” said Lallemand.