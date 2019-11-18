Area dancers work with industry professionals in Joplin convention

JOPLIN, Mo. — Four state dancers get an opportunity of a lifetime this weekend working alongside industry professionals.

Industry Xperience came to Karen’s Dance Studio in Joplin for a convention.

Dancers trained students in all dance styles and even held a camera commercial class.

This company is all about teaching kids what it’s like to be on a real live set, and how to work professionally in the dance industry.

Steve Ewing, Industry Xperience CEO, says, “Every single person on my faculty has been very successful in TV, film, Broadway, and commercial work and we want that for these students. So, that’s why our line is ‘training for the next generation’. We really, truly want the next generation of dancers to be even better than us and have just as much, if not more success than us.”

Nicole Amayo, Karen’s Dance Studio Owner & Director, says, “Really, dance applies to life. You know, it’s a job interview. An audition is a job interview and so all of these things apply to life. So, hopefully it has just expanded their horizons.”

Industry Xperience will kick off the 2020 tour in January, featuring 40 cities nationally and internationally.