Area cyclist remembered by friends a decade later

JOPLIN, Mo. — The death of an area bicyclist is being remembered by friends and supporters a decade later.

Ten years ago today, Larry Jones went for a bike ride near his home in Jasper County.

He was training for an upcoming road race when he was struck by a motorist and died.

A white ghost cycle was put up in downtown Joplin later to honor his memory and to remind drivers to watch out for cyclists.

Two of Jones’ friends say the impact of his passing and awareness is something they think he would be proud of.

Mark Morris, Victim’s Friend, said, “In a cyclist’s opinion, Main Street Joplin that they redid a few years ago has the best type of bike lane in that cyclist can use the entire lane it’s it’s a shared lane which is in keeping with laws of Missouri.”

Ruth Sawkins, Victim’s Friend, said, “Just awareness when you see a cyclist that person is important to somebody, that’s somebody’s dad or brother or son, wife or daughter or mother I mean and to see those people as a person and not just an annoyance on the road.”

Coincidentally, Morris himself nearly died a week after Jones’ death when he was riding on the shoulder of 43 Highway near the Petro truck stop.

He was struck from behind and never saw the truck that hit him, and whomever it was, just kept on going.