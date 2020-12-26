Area crisis center helps ensure a happy holiday for all

CARTHAGE, Mo. — While several events have been canceled this year, this isn’t stopping the Four States from making sure everyone has a merry Christmas.

Jim Benton, Carthage Crisis Center Executive Director, said, “Every Christmas we open our dining room to anyone who wants to come, but unfortunately because of COVID, we’re not able to do this.”

The Carthage Crisis Center’s Christmas dinner is one of several events to be changed due to the pandemic. So when they couldn’t bring those in need to their center, they decided to reverse the process.

“We’re delivering Christmas meals to people who don’t have any way to get out or anyone to make them or family to visit. So all of those people who are feeling lonely, we’re going to take care of some of that loneliness by delivering a meal and saying hi.”

Members of the surrounding communities have been working with the center all week to help prepare these meals.

Karrie Oxford, Asst. Director of Operations, said, “People bringing in food donations, people coming in throughout the week to help serve, we had a family with little kids come in on Wednesday night to make mashed potatoes and they were cutting butter and putting garlic in at five or six years old, and they wanted to help take care of and make sure our community had Christmas.”

The final touches were made Christmas morning and the meals shipped off.

“We have about 210, 215 meals that will be delivered today, we have about seven or eight different people who will load up their cars and drive all over the greater Carthage area,” said Benton.

A community of friends–and family coming together, giving their time to help those in need.

“It’s amazing to me that families give up their Christmas morning to come and help, to come and serve, that’s the spirit of the people in this area, they want to give, and we really do understand what it means to when we hear ‘It’s more blessed to give than to receive.'”