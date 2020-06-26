JOPLIN, Mo. — An area couple that’s been doing the lord’s work for a combined eighty plus years are about to call it a career.

While they’re leaving the Joplin area, they aren’t going that far away.

Major Beckie Stearns remembers the first time she met her future husband doug.

For her it was love at first sight, the only problem, he was engaged to someone else at the time.

Luckily for her, the engagement didn’t last.

Beckie Stearns, Salvation Army Major, said, “He didn’t date me right away, his friends told him he needed to date me.”

Eventually the two fell in love while attending the Salvation Army College for officers training in Chicago.

They married, and thirteen assignments later, in 2015, they came to Joplin.

Major Beckie is a fifth generation member of the Salvation Army while Major Doug is a second generation member.

The couple had a connection even before they were born.

Beckie’s grandparents performed the wedding ceremony for Doug’s parents even though the future husband and wife were born in different states and hundreds of miles away from each other.

A union that has already lasted 41 years.

Next week they’ll move to one of their favorite places, Branson, but not for the entertainment.

“Just the beauty, our home that we’ve got to live in has about a third of an acre of just wooded area, so we’re going to enjoy God’s nature and we’re excited about that.”

And they aren’t leaving the ministry completely, they have already agreed to help out the Salvation Army leader in that community at least one day a week.

Doug Stearns, Salvation Army Major, said, “Food distribution to people and coming down and talking and helping her do all that kind of social work and encouraging them, inviting them to the Salvation Army or whatever, pray with them, whatever they need so we’ll have that little bit to do, it will be adjusting, doing some things I haven’t done for a while like fishing.”