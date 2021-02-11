Area couple celebrate successful heart surgeries this Valentine’s Day

JOPLIN, Mo. — When you think of hearts around Valentine’s Day, it’s likely the kind in cards or candy. But one local couple is celebrating not one but two life-saving heart surgeries this weekend.

It’s a couple – both in their 80s – who both needed a very specialized heart procedure. Not something to be taken lightly, especially given a history including open heart surgery and the extended recovery that comes with it.

Charles Sweeney, TAVR Patient, said, “Strange thing, she was in here having her TAVR, I went home and had a heart attack.”

Lorena Sweeney, TAVR Patient, said, “That was quite a weekend.”

They can laugh about it now, but in 2019 there were some big challenges for Charles and Lorena Sweeney. It started with Lorena, who felt her health failing, but was worried about the consequences of surgery.

Dr. John Cox, Cardiologist, said, “Understandably so, she witnessed with her own eyes her husband’s struggle to recover from open heart surgery. Chest surgery is not a simple thing to recover from – there’s bone that has to heal, muscle that’s been pulled.”

She met with Cardiologist John Cox to choose the TAVR procedure.

“Putting a device in through the skin, so transcutaneous aortic valve replacement. So instead of opening the chest – we’re able to go through a poke in the thigh.”

And felt nearly instant relief.

“I definitely would recommend it for anybody that can. It’s very much worth it and I feel great,” said Lorena.

Meanwhile Charles had survived his heart attack and trip to the ER, scheduling his own TAVR just a few months later. His recovery went just as well.

“Went out and tried the push mower, felt like I was 18 years old,” said Charles.

Life is pretty much back to normal now. Charles and Lorena have plans for a quiet Valentine’s Day this weekend, adding a little advice earned from 51 years of marriage.

“Listen to your wife.”

Freeman Health System started offering the TAVR procedure about three years ago. They recently passed the milestone of 200 procedures, but add this is a rare case of both a husband and wife needing it.