Area community helps citizens create healthy habits

COLUMBUS, Ks. — Creating healthy habits is easier said than done. Finding those resources to help change your life can be difficult, especially in rural areas.

Kelli Cobb, Columbus Resident, said, “I think that anything that we can do to get outside and be healthy and be a great neighbor is a good thing.”

Health in the community has been a big concern for the city of Columbus. But this will soon change thanks to the Pathways To A Healthy Kansas Grant.

Jake Letner, Community Development, said, “Over the next three years we will be working to implement several programs in our community focused on promoting active lifestyles and encourage healthy eating and trying to curb tobacco use in our community.”

They’re working to impact the whole city. Partnering with the local tobacco resistance program at the high school.

“We’re really trying to provide them with funding and resources to reach that vulnerable population and reach them when they’re particularly vulnerable and susceptible and beginning to use tobacco, I think it’s something like 40 percent of Cherokee County residents admit to using tobacco products, so we’re really trying to reduce that number.”

Work on the new initiative has already begun. The city government integrated the supplemental nutrition assistance program into their farmers market.

“We’re also implementing a program at our farmers market called ‘Double Up Food Bucks,’ which essentially if you have S.N.A.P. benefits, it would allow every dollar of S.N.A.P. benefits to turn into two dollars if you purchase fresh fruits or vegetables.”

Making healthy food more accessible and beginning a healthy journey for the people of Columbus.

“It’s so important for us to think about how we can lead a healthier lifestyle and also help other people by example lead a healthier lifestyle,” said Cobb