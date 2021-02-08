Area community college to receive two buildings in donation

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — A donation made by a Southeast Kansas family will soon change things for the better at a local community college.

Instead of donating money to the school, Ann and Bill McCort donated two buildings to Fort Scott Community College. Now, school officials are working to make sure those buildings benefit their student-athletes.

Carson Hunter, Fort Scott Community College Football Coach, said, “This will give us square footage wise, as big of an athletic training center as anyone at our level.”

Life is about to change for student athletes at Fort Scott Community College—thanks to a donation from Ann and Bill McCort.

Tom Havron, Fort Scott Community College VP of Student Affairs, said, “We’re able to come to an agreement where they would donate the buildings for our athletic programs.”

Now—the school is coming up with something special to do with their new gift.

“These buildings are going to serve as our downtown campus athletic facility. It’s going to house a new weight room for us as well as a new indoor turf room that will be multi-use and allow all sports to come over and get work,” said Hunter.

But before the college can do this, they need to renovate the entire facility, which is why they launched The Hound Pound Project.

“The Hound Pound Project is our fundraising platform where we’re going to try and generate revenue to be able to renovate the building into what we need it to be,” said Havron.

To help create more resources for the athletes at the school.

“Our athletic facilities, especially in these times with COVID…are very stressed with the amount of athletes that we have, and being able to further our programs will assist us with moving the athletic program and the college forward.”

And evolving what Fort Scott Community College can offer to help change the lives of it’s athletes.

“I’m very excited that we’re going to have an opportunity to be as efficient as we can with our student athletes time, train as many of them as we can, as fast as we can, as tough as we can, the very best we can and then get their butts back in study hall so they can get the tutoring they need to keep their grades where they’re at,” said Hunter.

Fort Scott Community College is also hoping to have this facility open to the community. This includes hosting events for local businesses, organizations and schools.

While no specific date has been given, the college aims to have renovations completed by the Fall or Winter.