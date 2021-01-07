Area colleges to see extra federal funding

JOPLIN, Mo. — After months of tight budgets, some good news for higher education in Southwest Missouri. The state has some extra cash to spend on campus. That starts with pass through federal funding.

Mike Olmstead, MSSU Spokesperson, said, “It’s always good when you get this news.”

It’s $2.1 million dollars Missouri Southern didn’t have before this week. It comes from the Federal Budget Stabilization Fund and targets infrastructure and capital improvement projects.

“You talk about boilers, you talk about roofs, you talk about sidewalks. Streets around campus, things you might not necessarily consider as being high priority things, but it’s upkeep. It’s maintenance that needs to be done.”

Southern will also benefit from a release of funds at the state level. The governor is restoring several hundred thousand dollars previously allotted for MSSU, but later withheld over concerns revenue would drop during the pandemic.

“Governor had withheld $800,000 before the start. We got half of that in October and this is the other half of that. So that, those are appropriated funds that we now have.”

And it isn’t just MSSU. Crowder College also expects to see more funding released from the state budget.

Glenn Coltharp, Crowder President, said, “A large percentage and it’s our guess that will be $300,000 – 400,000 will come to us and go into paying back or paying off our reserve.”

That fund helped to offset revenue losses earlier in the budget year. The state check will help restore at least part of that cash.