Area citizens use Facebook to help to give to those in need

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — It’s the season of giving. And it’s not just Santa who’s making a list and checking it twice. One Southwest Missouri resident is also delivering gifts this holiday season.

With Christmas only one sleep away, Karen Kennedy is using the power of social media to gather donations– helping Santa bring presents to the Four State Area.

Karen Kennedy, said, “I thought I would ask for help on Facebook and put it out there on the Facebook universe, you know, and you wouldn’t believe the people how big it’s blown up, I mean people are just so willing to help.”

“Boxes on Boxes. These are only some of the many donations that Karen has received.”

“All this stuff, this is nothing compared to what we had. We’ve taken it to I don’t know how many families.”

Kennedy says she saw people struggling during the coronavirus pandemic and wanted to help. And those who have received her help are also stepping up, paying it forward when they can.

Sandra Mainwood, said, “I told her, you know, for helping me, I’m having a hard time with my kids, Christmas for my kids. So, I told her you know what I got a bunch of stuff, I’ll just pay it forward.”

While giving these donations to families warms Kennedy’s heart. It’s knowing there’s people who care that bring her tears of joy.

“It is really good to see how much people care in a time like this. Not even just Christmas, just the year it’s been for everybody, so it’s very nice to see that. It warms my heart to know that people actually do care a lot, and they do,” said Kennedy.

“It’s a blessing to see my kids smile and happy, and know there’s still a Santa Claus out there,” said Mainwood.