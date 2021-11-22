Area churches help with Operation Christmas Child, which donates supplies to children in third world countries

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s still not even Thanksgiving, but some area residents are working to spread Christmas joy to kids all over the world.

Forest Park Baptist Church in Joplin was the collection site for a host of four state churches taking part in Samaritan’s Purse Annual Operation Christmas Child. Hundreds of shoe boxes filled with school supplies, hygiene items, small toys and the word of God were brought to the church lot to be loaded onto semi’s. Ellen Gibson has witnessed the impact the boxes have on kids first hand.

“My husband and I had the privilege to travel to Namibia in Africa in 2019 and observe Shoe Box distributions, and to see those children in the surroundings they live in and the need that they have, it’s just very rewarding to be able to help them and to share God’s love with them,” said Ellen Gibson, Operation Christmas Child.

Gibson says the goal this year was to collect 17,000 boxes from a twelve county area. Forest Park has been involved in the Operation Christmas Child for at least fifteen years. Eventually, the boxes will be transported to kids in several third world countries.