Area church reaches fundraising goal to aid in adoption of 3 sisters

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A follow up now to a story we first brought you a few weeks ago.

Parishioners with the Gospel Lighthouse Church in Newton County wanted to raise enough money to pay travel expenses for 3 sisters from an orphanage in Manilla to their new home in Neosho. The goal was to raise $7,500.

A church spokesperson says they’re planning on handing over what they’ve raised to Aaron and Stephanie Jones who are adopting the girls. They’ll do that at a fundraising event this weekend. The couple hopes to get the girls later this month or early next month.

We’ll introduce you to them once they’ve made it to their new home.