Area church launches storywalk for Christmas

JOPLIN, Mo. — With their doors closed to the public, one church has put together an activity to bring their members and kids around.

The South Joplin Christian Church put together a story walk this holiday season. The attraction is in their park at 19th and Pearl, and tells the story of the book, “All The Colors of Christmas.”

It also has activities as you make your way through the book.

Cathryn Wilson – Minister of Mission and Outreach, said, “It may say hop to the next story page, or it may say count x number of trees you see in the picture.”

Wilson says that the church plans on having more story walks throughout the year.