Area church brings Christmas to inmates

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — One church is giving back to more than just homeless shelters this Christmas.

Faith Baptist Church in Joplin provided Christmas meals for inmates at the Newton County Sheriffs Office. The meals were different than the usual food inmates get. The lunch included turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, and a variety of desserts.

Deputy Brandon Barnes – Newton County Sheriff’s Office, said, “It means a whole lot for them because it kind of breaks up the monotony of staying here and gives a little more to look forward to.”

Barnes says being able to hand out Christmas meals is an uplifting feeling.