Area Catholic churches team up to donate Christmas items to Latin American countries

JOPLIN, Mo. — Students and local churches combine forces to provide Christmas items for the less fortunate outside the country.

Members of some area Catholic churches along with students at St. Mary’s Elementary, collected items to place inside packages for the “Box of Joy” Christmas Campaign. Recipients of the boxes receive toys, clothing and school supplies so they have something to bring them some cheer during the holiday season.

Patty Wheeler says enough items were collected to fill over four hundred boxes. This marks the first time that her and other churches have participated in the event.

“Some are going to Haiti, some are going to El Salvador, Guatemala, mostly in Latin America,” said Patty Wheeler, St. Mary’s Parish Council of Catholic Women.

In addition to donating items for the boxes, students and church members also raised the money necessary to pay for postage.