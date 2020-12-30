Area casino takes extra precautions before NYE

JOPLIN, Mo. — New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and one casino is taking extra safety precautions for guests.

Downstream Casino and Resort will be checking temperatures at the door. If yours is over 100.3, you will not be allowed inside. The casino will monitor capacity throughout the night and has moved slot machines to create more social distancing.

Barry Linduff, Downstream Casino Resort Marketing, said, “We are lucky in the fact that Downstream Casino has over 65,000 square feet of gaming so we are able to social distance quite a bit. We’ve reduced our slot machines by 25% to space those slot machines out. Once again its in an effort to try and give everyone a little bit of social distancing. We not only want to guests to be safe, but we want them to feel safe as well.”

Downstream will be handing out their regular party favors along with masks and hand sanitizer. The live music and festivities begin at six.