Area cab service offers free rides for NYE

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — A Southeast Kansas town is trying to make sure you get home safely on New Years Eve.

Parsons Transportation Express will be offering free rides home for those in the area. The service will be going from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. everyday until January 5th. This was made possible with funding from businesses throughout the area, including just outside city limits. The goal is to avoid drunk driving, which tends to increase during the holidays.

William Cruze, Owner of Parsons Transportation Express, said, “Once they get a few drinks, they’re not thinking clearly and it gives them an opportunity instead of getting a DUI to call me and I can give them a safe ride home.”

To arrange a ride you can call Parsons Transportation Express. We have their contact information below. 620-423-5147