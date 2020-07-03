Area businessman and philanthropist passes away

FOUR STATE AREA — A prominent local businessman and philanthropist has passed away.
Gary Hall was born and raised in Galena Kansas but passed away recently in a Las Vegas, Nevada hospital room following a short battle with pneumonia.
Hall started a host of area businesses including Hall’s Foodmart stores in Southeast Kansas and Southwest Missouri as well as purchasing some existing tobacco and cigarette ventures.
He also owned restaurant franchises and a theatre in Branson.
Among his philanthropic ventures included Freeman Health System and the Joplin Humane Society.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.