Area businessman and philanthropist passes away

FOUR STATE AREA — A prominent local businessman and philanthropist has passed away.

Gary Hall was born and raised in Galena Kansas but passed away recently in a Las Vegas, Nevada hospital room following a short battle with pneumonia.

Hall started a host of area businesses including Hall’s Foodmart stores in Southeast Kansas and Southwest Missouri as well as purchasing some existing tobacco and cigarette ventures.

He also owned restaurant franchises and a theatre in Branson.

Among his philanthropic ventures included Freeman Health System and the Joplin Humane Society.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

