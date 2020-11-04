Area business to honor veterans

JOPLIN, Mo. — The annual Veteran’s Day Parade in Joplin that was scheduled for this Saturday, has been canceled due to the coronavirus. But that isn’t going to stop a group of area residents from taking to the streets to raise awareness and money to help veterans.

Jimmy Burgess is the co-owner of Tommyhawks Axe House near Neosho. He and several other veterans will be pounding the pavement Saturday morning as part of a veteran’s ruck of honor.

A ruck is a term for a heavy backpack filled with supplies carried by soldiers on long marches.

Jimmy Burgess, Co-Owner, Tommyhawks Axe House, said, “Well we’re starting at two different locations, one teams is going to be starting at the Walmart in Neosho, the other team is going to be starting at Lowe’s in Joplin, together we’re going to walk, it’s about nine miles from each direction, then we’re going to meet up here at the same time.”

Burgess says most military rucksacks weigh anywhere from 55 to 60 pounds fully loaded. Once the two groups meet up at Tommyhawks, there will be a flag raising ceremony at 2 p.m.

He says other veterans as well as any civilians that want to walk along side both groups are welcomed to do so. All proceeds will go to the Brotherhood of Warriors.

If you’d like to make a contribution the day of the event or even afterwards, you can do so below.

https://www.facebook.com/BHOW1776