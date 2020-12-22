Area business owner working to save event center

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Owner of a coffee shop is trying to help save a local event center.

Jeff Jones is the owner of Clay Cup. Last year he purchased the Northwood Arts and Event Center in Neosho. The building has been used to host weddings, showers, concerts and art venues.

Since the pandemic, the center hasn’t had any gatherings and bills still have to be paid. With the help of the Clay Cup, funds from people buying a cup of joe, taking pottery classes, or even purchasing clay artwork has kept the Northwood Center alive and running.

Jeff Jones Clay Cup and Northwood Event Center Owner, said, “We are just biding our time so that we can have events so we can have concerts so we can just have this room, these rooms thriving again and doing what they were meant to do is to be a community center.”

If you would like to book an event for next year, you can find more information below.

https://www.facebook.com/northwoodartsandevent/https://www.facebook.com/william.j.jones.798https://www.facebook.com/TheClayCupCoffeePottery/https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100005769734735