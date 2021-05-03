Area business helps Southwest City Police Department

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A leading supplier of poultry, pet, and animal nutrition products is supplying something else.

This time to the Southwest City Police Department. Simmons Foods has foot the bill for the department to upgrade its ballistic panel vests. Three of them to be exact. Each one came with a $300 price tag.

Bud Gow, Southwest City Police Chief, said, “It was very nice of them, we are very lucky in this community it just seems like all the people and all the businesses are really prolong law enforcement they try to help us as much as they can.”

Simmons Foods is based in Siloam Springs, Arkansas – and has a facility in Southwest City.