Area business helps Habitat For Humanity on Earth Day

JOPLIN, Mo. — Starbucks played a key role in some of the Earth Day work done Thursday in Joplin.

It had nothing to do with a venti pike – pistachio latte – or even a strawberry acai lemonade. Had everything to do with some of the company’s employees.

Store managers from Starbucks throughout parts of Missouri, some from as far away as St. Louis were in Joplin – where they traded in their aprons for construction equipment. They spent the day working on a couple of Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity homes – both near 8th and Ozark.

It’s part of the company’s partners for sustainability campaign.

For some of these volunteers, it’s the first time they’ve every tried to do any work like this before, but Scott Clayton with Habitat For Humanity says that’s not unusual and he says that shouldn’t prevent you from volunteering your time with Habitat.

Scott Clayton, Executive Director, Joplin Area Habitat For Humanity, said, “Not everybody’s gonna be knowing what they’re doing at the beginning, but you do pick up on it, so you, you, you pick up on how to siding, the basics, or landscaping, things such as that so yah, we have people on site that can teach people how to do it and then they can take it and learn something in construction.”

Charlie Brown, 32nd Street Store Manager, said, “This month is the Global Month of Good for Starbucks and it’s also Earth Day so we’re out here partnering with Habitat For Humanity with store managers from Starbucks all over the region and we’re putting siding on a house and doing landscaping.”

Amber Bronaugh, Branson Store Manager, said, “It’s a partner network where we get together out in the community and doing things with the planet to show our more sustainability side of our company so being out here finding reusable materials and using that to make a home.”

17 members of the management teams worked on the homes – while several others volunteered at habitat’s Restore on North Main Street.