Area business donates memorial stones for unmarked graves of children

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some gravesites at a Joplin cemetery have been bare for quite some time, but that all changed Tuesday.

With tender loving care, Joplin Parks and Recreation Employees placed a series of memorial stones inside a specific section of Osborne Memorial Cemetery off 33rd and McClelland.

Joplin Granite donated 14 of stones that were then placed in the section of the cemetery known as baby land. Eric Green, the Store Manager for Joplin Granite, says every life deserves remembrance, no matter how young or old, especially those that never had the chance to live up to life’s potential.

Eric Green, Joplin Granite Store Manager, said, “When a young family loses their child, you know, sometimes they don’t know where to go, sometimes they don’t know the actual cost of what that can be, so we just wanted to volunteer our services to that.”

Until Tuesday, none of the 14 grave sites had memorial stones, and some of them go back several years. He says each of the flat stones measure 18 x 9 x 4 reflect a theme suitable for infant markers along with the name, month and year of passing, that usually runs in the neighborhood of $550.

Although Eric Green was the one who made the donation, the idea behind it actually goes back to his father.

Greens late father, Richard, used to operate the city’s cemeteries and always wanted to do something like this but it remained just a dream, that is until Tuesday.

“It goes back two fold, this passion project of his we wanted to see come to fruition, but also mainly just to help out the community, it marked the unmarked graves basically of families that maybe couldn’t afford a stone so that’s essentially came to the conclusion to do.”