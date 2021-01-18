Area business creates unique phone cases

MCDONDALD COUNTY, Mo — A small local business is creating unique and customizable phones cases.

K-9 Adventures Company was created in October of 2020 by a McDonald County resident with a passion of animals and adventure. The owners first started out with vinyl shirts then started getting into custom phone cases. Owners hope to be able to get enough business to expand and donate to local animal shelters and K-9 police force. All of the phone cases range from 12 to 15 dollars for android and smart phones.

Brittany Sweeten K-9 Adventure Owner, said, “Our family are defiantly very supportive we’ve both came from a family that is very giving they love giving back to the community and they shared that through us so anything that we can do to give back to the community in any way that we can that’s our main goal for our business.”

The owners have said the pandemic gave them the perfect opportunity to start their own business.