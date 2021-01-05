Area builder giving older properties a new life

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area company is giving condemned properties a second chance.

There’s nothing more sad than a house that used to be one of the nicest in the neighborhood getting run down to the point of having to be condemned. But one area company, Le Fleur Properties is giving it a second chance.

Scotty Scott, Owner, President, Le Fleur Properties, said, “So one of the things we want to do is just beautify Joplin, we take something that’s they ugliest on the block and we make it back into a show piece of what it should be, the house we’re currently working on right now was completely tore down to the studs, we had to tear it down to everything, literally everything from wiring to plumbing to flooring.”

So whether it’s a downtown building or a home in a residential neighborhood, why not just bull doze and start from scratch?

“Because I think there’s lot of value to older homes they were built correctly for one, lots of them have really good wood really good bones on the inside, and it’s a lot lot faster to fix something that’s already there, plus that architecture on that home is just amazing, I think the architecture on that house is really cool.”

Scott’s Le Fleur Properties first reclamation project was the former Carpenter’s Union Building at 719 Main Street in Joplin. He says it took about two years to finish the building. The downstairs contains businesses, including his own and the upstairs has been converted into four luxury loft apartments. And doing this type of work during a pandemic has been especially challenging, and now just when it comes to social distancing.

“And buying stuff on line is practically impossible, if you do buy something on line you never know if you’re going to get it or what time frame, so going into most of the stores now, we have to go to multiple stores to buy the exact same thing, it’s been very difficult, supplies are very difficult to come by.”