Area bands headed to competition in Pittsburg

GALENA, Ks. — The Galena High School Band is wrapping up rehearsals ahead of a big performance.

Tomorrow hundreds of high school band students from across the Four State region will head to Pittsburg for the annual jazz festival.

To prepare, Galena students have been learning how to improv, where the students take what they know about music and make their own tunes and melodies with their instruments, and playing classic tunes and making them their own.

Galena students say they feel really prepared for the festival thanks to time in the classroom and efforts by their teacher.

Adyson Decocq, Student, said, “We make sure that we have really good balance and that we sound good as a band and we make sure that we take notes from Ms. Dinkel, like make sure that we have really good stage presence that we just look well and perform well as a band.”

Jayden Jarvis, Student, said, “You know, Dinkel’s always trying to get us better point things out. We do it every year so we know what’s ahead. We just got to go out there and try our best.”

Bands will perform for judges throughout the day at the Bicknell Center and Memorial Auditorium.