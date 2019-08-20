Area attorney placed on probation by Missouri Supreme Court

MISSOURI– A leading Southwest Missouri attorney is on probation following an order from the Missouri Supreme Court.

Dee Wampler, who practices out of Springfield, is accused of misconduct by depositing fees into his operating account before they were earned and not providing an accounting of the work he performed.

Wampler was placed on conditional probation by the Missouri Supreme Court and will face suspension if the the conditions of probation are violated.

Wampler’s attorney says the rules have changed since he started his law career more than 50 years ago.

He says Wampler has made the changes needed to comply with the rules.