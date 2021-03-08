Area art instructor recognized

MISSOURI — One area school teacher has reason to celebrate. She’s been honored for the work she does with a brush and canvas.

Natalie Wiseman, Missouri Featured Artist, said, “Realism with a toe dipped in surrealism.”

That’s how Joplin High School and MSSU Art Graduate Natalie Wiseman describes her work. A lot of times you’d swear these are photos, but they are actual paintings. But she didn’t start her professional career that way.

“An artist friend of mine asked me to do the Third Thursday Artwalks and I’d been painting murals so everything was attached to somebody else’s wall.”

It won’t take you long to figure out this artist is also a mom.

“I use toys and food a lot because those are the things as a mother of three I was surrounded by for a number of years so it was natural to use those things and I still use, even though their grown, I still use those as symbols now more than anything.”

Her use of objects found around almost any house has caught the attention of her peers. Every month, the Missouri Arts Council names four featured artists, and she’s one of them for the month of March.

And now that her kids are out of the house, she’s sharing her passion with other young people in the classroom at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, and she’s already witnessed several ah-ha moments with her students.

“I know this is a cliche but the light bulb over the head, you see that moment, and I’m really enjoy being able to facilitate those moments they may or may not have had otherwise.”

Some of Wiseman’s work will be part of an exhibit at Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin later this month. Some is also currently on display at Lovett’s Gallery in Tulsa. She also has pictures of her creations on her website.