Area Agency on Aging working to deliver more food to rural residents

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Thanks to a grant, the Region Ten Area Agency on Aging will be able to deliver more food to rural residents.

The organization, which operates seven Southwest Missouri senior citizen centers, also delivers meals on wheels to seniors who can’t get to those centers.

Region ten successfully applied for a $20,000 grant from the national meals on wheels organization.

And with that money they purchased a new refrigerated trailer.

Jennifer Shotwell, C.E.O., Region 10 Area Agency on Aging, said, “And that paid for the trailer, the delivery of the trailer, license and registration and title and what not, the Sign Design decals, the hitch locks, I mean everything that went along with the trailer and the grant also paid for a weeks worth of meals for our rural clients.”

Shotwell says it will allow drivers to load more non frozen food inside their regular truck because they can put frozen meals inside the trailer.