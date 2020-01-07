Area Agency on Aging to hold workshop to help those living with chronic conditions

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local organization is hosting a workshop to help people overcome the challenges of living with a chronic condition.

Area Agency on Aging Region Ten in Joplin is organizing a free 6-week workshop to teach people with all kinds of chronic diseases how to cope with the symptoms.

Making healthier food choices, managing anxiety attacks, and learning to communicate better with a doctor and loved ones will all be taught.

There is no age limit and caregivers are welcome to join.

Charolette Foust, Area Agency on Aging Region X, said, “What we have found it really helps lower hospital admissions because people learn what their symptoms are and how to cope with those instead of rushing to the emergency room.”

The classes will begin on January 30th through March 5th at the Area Agency On Aging on East 15th Street in Joplin.

If you would like to sign up or learn more call (417) 781-7562.