Area Agency on Aging teams up with Joplin Workshops

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two area non-profit groups are joining forces for the benefit of Southwest Missouri seniors.

Region Ten Area Agency on Aging provides meals for seniors in Barton, Jasper, Newton and McDonald Counties.

Jennifer Shotwell, C.E.O., Area Agency on Aging, said, “We get in somewhere between 5,500 to 5,700 meals per week”

And Joplin Workshops provides employment for developmentally disabled adults in the Joplin area.

Jeff Jones, Executive Director, Joplin Workshops Inc., said, “And it’s really two non profits helping each other out.”

Beginning next week, they’ll be joining forces, and this is how. Region Ten used C.A.R.E.S. Act funding recently release by Missouri Governor Mike Parson to lease purchase two refrigerated trailers, one forty feet long, the other twenty, which will be housed inside one of the workshop’s buildings and will keep frozen food at minus ten degrees.

“The ability to have four to five weeks worth of meals off site, in Joplin, will definitely reduce the need for multiple weekly deliveries and also prevent things that that are unexpected, like supply chain problems or weather related delays,” said Shotwell.

“What we’re gonna do is receive full pallets of meals in and then we’re gonna mix those meals into a case so they’ll be seven meals in a case each a different variety and then their folks will turn around and distribute them to the homes around the area,” said Jones.

And Shotwell says this arrangement will continue even after the pandemic finally comes to an end.

“We were paying a weekly delivery fee, that now will be reduced to one monthly fee, the ability to draw on their resources and support their programs at the same time that help us support our seniors is is just a win win for Joplin,” said Shotwell.