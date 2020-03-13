Area Agency on Aging, Region Ten Senior Centers Closing for Two Weeks

JOPLIN, MO – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has given Area Agencies on Aging across the state permission to close their senior centers in the hopes of preventing the spread of the Coronavirus to a vulnerable population. Senior centers in Missouri are temporarily closing to protect the seniors who attend the centers for lunch and activities each day.

Due to an overabundance of caution surrounding the Coronavirus, senior centers located in Noel, Neosho, Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Carthage and Lamar will be closing from March 16, 2020 through March 27, 2020. They will reopen on March 30, 2020. Homebound clients receiving meals from the senior centers will continue to have their meals delivered to their residence and will not experience an interruption in meal delivery. Any senior who normally attends the senior center for lunch has the option of receiving a meal; however the senior must contact the center for information on that process.

For more information, contact Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency on Aging CEO at 417-781-7562 or jshotwell@aaaregionx.org.

The Area Agency on Aging Region Ten has been serving the senior population of Barton, Jasper, Newton, and McDonald counties since 1978. The Agency is a non-profit, charitable organization with a 501(c)(3) designation. Region Ten’s purpose is to provide services, programs, and information that will assist older persons in maintaining independence and dignity in their lives. Services through this agency are available to persons 60 years of age or older who live in our service area. Priority is given to those individuals with the greatest economic and social need. Information and family caregiver services are provided to people of all ages.