Area Agency on Aging no longer sending meals to Southwest City

SOUTHWEST CITY — Due to lack of funds, the Area Agency On Aging – Region Ten is no longer sending prepared food to the Southwest City Senior Center.

Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency on Aging – Region X, said, “Because of stagnant funding, level funding and our cost going up every increasingly with labor cost increase, food cost increasing, we had to make the decision.”

The Area Agency On Aging – Region Ten has not seen a boost in funds in the last 9 years and the cost for making and sending meals to Southwest City has increased.

The agency served 30,000 meals in McDonald County last year.

“Last estimate that I heard was 10,000 a day are turning 65 in this country and that’s 10,000 more people entering into the Area Agency on Aging service age group and we’re under the gun to keep delivering the services that they need.”

In the past to help cover the funding shortage, the agency has asked seniors 60 and older to pay a donation of $3.50 per meal.

Seniors under the age of 60 were asked to give $7.

It’s unclear how these rates could be affected by this move.

Robin Reichardt, Southwest City Senior Center, said, “We’ve been able to print out online some guidelines probably very similar to what the other centers go by so I’ve been in the process last week or so coming up with tentative menus.”

The senior center serves an average of 15 meals per day for 5 days a week.

Moving forward, board members will create the meal plan for the seniors.

“We hope that the meal cost if it stays the same that we’re be able to not have to change that. I know that we have some folks here that are diabetic so I’m trying to come up with meal plans that aren’t as starchy or sugary.”

To help the center cook the meals, the agency decided to not take away furniture and equipment given to them years ago, but instead gift them.

Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency on Aging – Region X, said, “We just felt it was the best thing. They’re welcomed to have whatever we left there, tables, chairs, those cost of items.”