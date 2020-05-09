Area Agency on Aging getting help footing the bill for feeding seniors

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The Area Agency on Aging gets help footing the bill for feeding seniors.

Thanks to a couple of donations, the Region Ten Area Agency on Aging got help paying for nearly 5,000 meals.

Without the donations, the entire cost would have come out of the organization’s reserve fund.

Charlotte Foust, Area Agency on Aging, said, “State Farm Charitable gave us $1,050 and that was because of Andrew Parker and a Facebook campaign he did back in March, so we thank him for the opportunity to get that grant and General Mills also gave us $11,500 for our meals program so we can continue to deliver meals to our seniors.”

Foust says the regular funding Region Ten gets to pay the cost of providing 4,700 plus meals doesn’t cover the whole cost of purchasing all those meals.