Arctic blast expected Saturday through early next week

(KSNF/KODE) — Some bitterly cold temperatures are expected in the Four States early Sunday morning.

As you make your way to church, or any other Sunday morning activities, temperatures are expected to be in the ‘teens, with wind chills even colder.

Before that, though, models show the possibility for single-digit temperatures for many spots during the early morning hours before sunrise.

The first round of arctic air comes Saturday afternoon with a blustery forecast of winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour, with temperatures in the mid-40’s.

Wind chills will increasingly become more dangerous as we head into next week. Wednesday looks to be the biggest widespread concern.

