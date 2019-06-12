Architects begin designs and documents for upgrades to several Jasper County buildings

Architects are now officially on the job, designing $50 million worth of upgrades for Jasper County buildings.

Treanor Architects are getting to work on courthouse security and an expansion at the Jasper County Jail. But the biggest plan is for the new courts building for Downtown Joplin. So far, artistic renderings have shown the potential changes at the three sites. The architects will now turn that into concrete designs and construction documents. Contracts signed Tuesday point the way forward for each of the three projects.

“We’re talking about breaking ground early in 2020. I wish it was tomorrow but I understand there’s a process we’ve got to go through,” says Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser.

The legwork started Tuesday as architects visited the county jail, detailing the list of needs like additional holding cells and contact visitation space. Voters approved the extension to a county construction sales tax last spring, meaning those projects could move forward. That has already prompted the replacement of the Jasper County Juvenile Center and repairs and improvements at the Carthage Courthouse.

