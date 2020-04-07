April 6 COVID-19 update: 927 confirmed cases, 16 deaths in Arkansas

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

UPDATE: There are now 927 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 13,264 people have been tested in Arkansas. There have been 139 recoveries.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 875 confirmed cases and 16 total deaths due to COVID-19 in the state at his daily press conference on Monday.

The governor announced no new deaths in the state since his last press conference on Sunday.

There are currently 74 patients hospitalized throughout the state. Of those, twenty-two are on ventilators, which is five fewer than Sunday’s report.

One new county in the state, Izard, has its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

Of the 875 confirmed cases, there are 122 health care workers with COVID-19, according to Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health. The cases include 15 physicians, 36 nurses, 15 CNAs, and various other licensed and unlicensed healthcare workers.

Smith said 13 nursing homes in the state have at least one resident or worker who have tested positive.

Arkansas received 949 test results on Sunday with a 4 percent positive test rate.

Smith reported 102 Arkansans have now recovered from the virus.