Applications open up for low income energy assistance in Kansas

COLUMBUS, Ks. — Applications will soon open to help some Kansans with their utility payments.



The Kansas Department for Children and Families has opened up applications for its Low Income Energy Assistance Program.



LIEAP Is designed to help eligible households pay for a portion of its energy costs.



Applicants must be responsible for paying the heating costs to either a landlord or provider, and have demonstrated a recent history of making heating payments.



The combined income in the household must be at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level, which varies depending on the amount of people living at the address.



Applications open on January 3rd and run until the end of March.