Applications open for Missouri managed turkey hunts

MISSOURI — Applications are now being accepted for Spring managed turkey hunting in the show-me state.

From now through the end of this month, you can apply for a hunt at a specific location in the state, using the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website. You must be between 11 and 15 years old to participate in a youth managed hunt. Since there were limited opportunities for hunter education classes due to covid-19 restrictions, hunter education certification is not a requirement for youth applicants for the 2021 season.

As a result, any youth that do not have certification must hunt in the presence of a certified adult sponsor.

For qualifications and the application: www.mdc.mo.gov/springturkeyhunts

For information about turkey hunting in Missouri: www.huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey

Youth season will be held the weekend of April 10th and 11th, while the regular season runs from April 19th through May 9th.