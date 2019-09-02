Applications now available for the Hearing Aid Distribution Program

A new program will help change the lives of Missourians who need hearing aids, but can’t afford them.

Applications are now being accepted for the “Hearing Aid Distribution Program.” Low-income residents who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can apply to get a hearing aid.

This comes after Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 101 back in July, allowing the program to be created. Audio specialists are in charge of analyzing the needs, and the distribution.

Officials say getting these people the devices they need will help them be more engaged citizens and community members.