Application period opens for Low Income Energy Assistance Program in Kansas

KANSAS — Online applications are now available for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program in Kansas.

The federally funded program helps pay a portion of home energy costs by providing one-time per year assistance.

The application period is from January 2nd through March 31st.

In order to qualify, applicants must be living at the application address, responsible for the heating costs, and provide proof of recent energy payments.

The income of everyone living in the home may not exceed 130% of the federal poverty level. January 16th, representatives from Evergy will be at Community Christian Church in Fort Scott to help people sign up.