Apple Butter Makin’ Days 2020 is officially canceled

MT. VERNON, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — One of Mount Vernon’s largest events is officially canceled this year.

Apple Butter Makin’ Days 2020 will not happen this year.

The event has been held for more than 50 years, every Fall, on the square in Mt. Vernon.

We look forward to our big event every year and have never cancelled in 53 shows, so a few tears have been shed but the decision has been made. Mt. Vernon Chamber of Commerce

Mt. Vernon MO Area Chamber of Commerce sites the decision was made for the protection of schools, nursing homes and general public health.

The committee will now start planning for the festival’s return in 2021.