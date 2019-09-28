App helps improve Oklahoma school safety with the touch of a button

Schools across the state of Oklahoma are improving safety measures with the launch of a new phone app.

The “Rave Panic Button” is a free app available for school districts to utilize. In case of an emergency, teachers and staff can immediately call 911 and first responders at the touch of a button on their cell phones.

And, once the button has been selected, staff in the school are notified immediately what is going on.

The Quapaw Public School District has begun getting ready to implement the new technology

“The set-up involves quite a bit; there’s a lot of set up for the application,” explained Superintendent David Carriger. “We have to go online to get all of our staff, cell phones, email addresses in our system, and of course, we have to test it.”

Carriger adds the app also allows them to see exactly where the dangerous situation is taking place. He adds in the next three to four weeks, staff members will have the technology up and running.