AP projects Parson is the winner of the Missouri Governor’s race

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Associated Press has named Mike Parson as the presumed winner of the 2020 Missouri Governor’s race.

While Parson was the incumbent in this race, a win would mark the first time he’s been elected into the Governor’s Office. Parson was elected to the office of Lt. Governor in 2016. He was sworn in as Governor after the resignation of then-Governor Eric Greitens in 2018.

According to the Associated Press, voter totals at the time of this report show Parson leading with 57.5% of the state’s vote.