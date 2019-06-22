Antique gas engine and tractor show in Crawford County this weekend

PITTSBURG, Kan. —

Kids and families head to Pittsburg to learn about gas engines and agricultural history.

The SEK Old Time Gas Engine and Tractor Club is hosting the 31st Annual Gas Engine and Tractor Show at the Crawford County Historical Museum. Kids can shuck corn, participate in the kiddie tractor pull, and families can enjoy a bluegrass band. Throughout the two-day event, visitors can learn the history of vintage tractors and compare the equipment used in farming from past decades to now.

“It’s good to share with the younger generations and it kind of feels good knowing you can pass on like one of the models here my grandpa built and it’s nice to be able to pass on you know kind of carry on his legacy with something he loved and I get to carry it on for him. It’s pretty cool I think.” Andrew Smith, SEK Old Time Gas Engine & Tractor Club President

The antique gas engine and tractor show will continue Saturday from 8 am to 2 pm.