Antique Gas Engine and Tractor Show held over the weekend in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Historians from across the four states gathered this weekend for the annual Antique Gas Engine and Tractor Show in Pittsburg.

The show has been going on for the past 31 years and was was held at the Crawford County Historical Museum.

Attendees brought in their own old tractors and gas engines to show how far the industry has come over the decades.

Andy Smith, who has only been coordinating the event for a couple years, says he’s happy to keep the event alive even with the changing times.

Andy Smith, President of Southeast Kansas Old Time Gas Engine and Tractor Club, says, “My grandpa was in this so I’m just trying to keep his legacy going. He instilled a love of antique tractors and engines and stuff in me so I’m trying to do that to with my daughter and just kind of keep it going. So that’s what I kind of look forward to.”

The event is held every year during the weekend after Father’s Day.

In addition to the show, attendees could compete in games like the skillet toss, rolling pin contests and hay pressing.