Antibody treatments and coronavirus

JOPLIN, Mo. — Learning that you have the coronavirus can be a scary thing for someone of any age. But there are some treatment methods that can prevent serious illness, especially for high risk individuals.

Alisha and Jeff Brady of Anderson, Missouri both tested positive for the coronavirus last week. At the suggestion of their daughter, who had heard about monoclonal antibody treatment, they talked with their family doctor, who said they were possible candidates for the therapy, which they went to Freeman Hospital West to receive on Monday, and they’re glad they did.

Alisha Brady, Received Antibody Treatment, said, “We went to treatment, I still wasn’t feeling well, but that night around 10 o’clock I started feeling better, I woke up the next morning and felt a whole lot better and I’ve continued to feel better every day.”

Jeff Brady, Received Antibody Treatment, said, “And the day after the treatment I noticed a marked improvement, and then yesterday and today, today feel normal.”

Both feel relieved to being over the worst of the virus which has claimed the lives of people both knew. The treatment is an hour long I.V. Infusion at Freeman Hospital West, and isn’t always effective, and it must be given within 10 days of patients coming down with the virus.

They were candidates because they fit the criteria of being high risk for getting seriously ill from the ailment but not yet in serious condition.

Jeff Thompson, Vice President For Pharmacy Services, Freeman Health System, said, “The benefit they could possibly see if we could prevent a hospitalization, especially a really bad outcome because these people are at the highest risk of a bad outcome of Covid this couple possibly prevent.”

Thompson says Freeman Health System has been using the treatment for about a month.