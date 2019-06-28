Anselm named finalist for city manager position in Oregon

Former Joplin City Manager, Sam Anselm, is a finalist for a city manager position in a town several states away.

The City of Springfield, Oregon announced Anselm is one of three finalists for the job of city manager. That’s out of 42 candidates who applied for the position. Springfield’s current city manager is retiring in just a few days.

Joplin’s City Council members unanimously accepted Anselm’s resignation back in March of this year. A severance agreement was reached so that Anselm would receive his weekly gross salary of just over $3,000 for several months following his leaving.

Since then, Health Department Director Dan Pekarek has been in the interim role. The Joplin City Council is currently interviewing three firms, and will choose one to help search for a new city manager.

