Another northeast Oklahoma school district closed due to illness

MIAMI, Okla. — You can add Miami Public Schools to the list of local districts closing due to illness.

The Superintendent says the district will use the next two days to disinfect each building.

Junior High practices are cancelled for Wednesday, but evening activities for Thursday are still scheduled to go on as normal.

This comes after Quapaw schools made the same decision to close Wednesday and Thursday for the same reason.

Fairland and Wyandotte schools closed last week due to illness as well.